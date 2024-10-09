Merck (MRK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed at $110.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

The the stock of pharmaceutical company has fallen by 5.9% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Merck will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.77, marking a 16.9% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.48 billion, up 3.24% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.91 per share and a revenue of $64.11 billion, indicating changes of +423.84% and +6.66%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Merck. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.18% lower. At present, Merck boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Merck is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

Investors should also note that MRK has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

