Merck (MRK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed the most recent trading day at $77.92, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

MRK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MRK to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.59 billion, up 6.06% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MRK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, MRK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.96, which means MRK is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MRK's PEG ratio is currently 1.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.