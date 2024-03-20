Merck (MRK) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Merck (MRK) standing at $123.85, reflecting a +1.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 4.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Merck in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 25, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.12, showcasing a 51.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.32 billion, reflecting a 5.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.58 per share and a revenue of $64.05 billion, indicating changes of +468.21% and +6.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Merck. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% lower. Merck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Merck is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.24.

Also, we should mention that MRK has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

