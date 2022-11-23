Merck (MRK) Keytruda Advanced Gastric Cancer Study Meets Goal

Merck MRK announced positive data from the phase III KEYNOTE-859 study evaluating its blockbuster anti-PD-1 therapy drug, Keytruda. The drug is targeted toward first-line treatment of HER2-negative locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. The study achieved its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).

Data from the study showed that the combination of Keytruda and chemotherapy exhibited a statistical and clinical improvement in OS in study participants, regardless of PD-L1 expression, compared with those treated with chemotherapy alone. Patients who were administered Keytruda plus chemotherapy also showed meaningful improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR).

Keytruda, combined with Roche’s Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemotherapy, was approved by the FDA last year under the accelerated pathway for first-line treatment of locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma. This accelerated approval was based on data from the phase III KEYNOTE-811 study, wherein treatment with this combination achieved a statistically significant ORR of 74%.

Per management, advanced gastric cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates. The results from the KEYNOTE-859 study show that Keytruda plus chemotherapy improves survival beyond chemotherapy in HER2-negative patients. Merck is also evaluating Keytruda in an extensive clinical development program in gastrointestinal cancers, including a first-line advanced HER-2 positive gastric cancer and early-stage gastric cancer study

Other than gastric cancer, Keytruda is approved for the treatment of many cancers globally. Keytruda sales are gaining from continued strong momentum in metastatic indications, including in some types of NSCLC, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, TNBC and MSI-H cancers. Keytruda is continuously growing and expanding into new indications and markets globally. In the first nine months of 2022, Merck generated $15.5 billion from Keytruda sales.

Keytruda faces stiff competition from Bristol Myers’ BMY Opdivo, which is also approved for many cancer indications. Combined with chemotherapy, Bristol Myers’ Opdivo is also approved by the FDA under the accelerated pathway for treating patients with advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, GEJ cancer and esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Opdivo is one of the many blockbuster drugs marketed by Bristol Myers. In the first nine months of 2022, Bristol Myers generated $6.0 billion from Opdivo sales. The drug is one of the key top-line drivers for Bristol Myers.

