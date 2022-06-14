Merck (MRK) Keytruda Adjuvant Lung Cancer sBLA Accepted by FDA

Merck MRK announced that the FDA has accepted for review its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking approval of its blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda for treating adjuvant stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), following complete surgical resection. The FDA is expected to give its decision on Jan 29, 2023.

The sBLA was based on data from the phase III KEYNOTE-091 study, also known as EORTC-1416-LCG/ETOP-8-15 – PEARLS.

The study had dual primary endpoints of disease-free survival (DFS) regardless of PD-L1 expression and DFS in patients whose tumors express high levels of PD-L1 (tumor proportion score [TPS] ≥50%). In the interim analysis, conducted by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, adjuvant treatment with Keytruda led to a significant improvement in DFS for patients regardless of PD-L1 expression, one of the dual primary endpoints compared to placebo.

However, DFS in patients whose tumors express PD-L1 (tumor proportion score [TPS] ≥50%) did not reach statistical significance at the time of interim analysis. The study will continue to evaluate DFS in patients whose tumors express high levels of PD-L1 (TPS ≥50%) as well as the other secondary endpoints. Merck has the option to provide further data during the review process.

Keytruda is already approved for the treatment of many cancers globally. The drug recorded sales of $4.81 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up 23% year over year.

Keytruda sales are gaining from the continued uptake in lung cancer and increasing usage in other cancer indications. Keytruda is continuously growing and expanding into new indications and markets globally. Numerous recent approvals and the expected launch of many additional indications, including in earlier lines of therapy, can further boost sales.

Merck is now focusing on evaluating a Keytruda-based regimen in earlier lines and earlier stages of certain cancers. KEYNOTE-091 was Merck’s seventh pivotal study on Keytruda in the earlier stages of cancer that met the primary endpoint.

Keytruda is presently approved to treat five indications in earlier-stage cancers in the United States. In the United States, Merck expects over half of Keytruda’s growth to come from indications in early-stage (neoadjuvant/adjuvant) treatment settings through 2025 and to represent roughly 25% of total global Keytruda sales by that time.

