Merck (MRK) Gets FDA Fast Track Tag for Anticoagulant Therapy

Merck MRK announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its pipeline candidate, MK-2060, an anticoagulant therapy for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Currently, a phase II study is ongoing on MK-2060 in people with ESRD receiving hemodialysis.

The FDA’s Fast Track status facilitates the development and expedites the review of new drugs and vaccines intended to treat or prevent serious conditions and address unmet medical needs.

Patients with ESRD face a high risk of thrombosis as well as high bleeding risk, creating the need for innovative anticoagulation medicines with low bleeding risk. Most of the anticoagulants approved for use are associated with significant bleeding, limiting their safe use. In order to develop effective and safer anticoagulants, Factor XI, a blood protein, is being actively pursued as a drug target. MK-2060 has been designed in a way to inhibit Factor XI’s ability to activate downstream proteins involved in the blood coagulation cascade.

