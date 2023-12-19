Merck (MRK) Gets EU Nod for Expanded Use in Gastric Cancer

Merck MRK announced that the European Commission (EC) approved its blockbuster drug Keytruda for two new indications in gastrointestinal cancers.

The EC approved Keytruda, combined with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, for first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

The EC also approved Keytruda, combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract carcinoma (BTC).

These approvals were expected as the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion recommending Keytruda’s approval in the indications in the past two months.

The EC and CHMP decisions on the GEJ and BTC indications are based on data from the phase III KEYNOTE-859 and KEYNOTE-966 studies, respectively. Data from respective studies show that patients treated with the Keytruda combination demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared with patients who only received chemotherapy.

Following these approvals, a combination therapy involving Keytruda will be available to patients with HER2-negative and HER2-positive advanced gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma. The approvals mark the sixth and seventh indications for Keytruda in gastrointestinal cancers in the European Union. Overall, Keytruda is approved for 26 indications in the region.

Last month, Merck announced that the FDA approved Keytruda in the indications mentioned above.

Merck’s shares have lost 4.4% year to date against the industry’s 3.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

An anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda is Merck’s blockbuster oncology drug approved for several types of cancer, contributing around 46% to total revenues in the first nine months of 2023. Merck continue to boost Keytruda across new indications and markets globally. Sales of the drug are gaining from continued strong momentum in metastatic indications and rapid uptake across recent earlier-stage launches.

Merck is evaluating Keytruda across many indications that are progressing well. Keytruda is being studied for more than 30 types of cancer indications in more than 1600 studies, including combination studies. If approved, label expansions for new cancer indications can further boost sales.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price

Merck & Co., Inc. price | Merck & Co., Inc. Quote

