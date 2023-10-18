Merck (MRK) Gets CHMP Nod for Expanded Use of Antiviral Drug

Merck MRK announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has given a positive opinion recommending expanded use of its antiviral medicine, Prevymis. Merck is seeking approval for label expansion for Prevymis to include prophylaxis (prevention) of cytomegalovirus (“CMV”) disease in adult kidney transplant recipients at high risk.

Merck is also seeking approval to allow the extended use of Prevymis from 100 days to 200 days in adult CMV-seropositive recipients receiving a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) who are at risk of late CMV infection and disease. The CHMP has also recommended approval for this expanded use.

Prevymis was initially approved in the EU in 2018 for the prevention of clinically significant CMV infection in adult CMV-seropositive recipients of an allogeneic HSCT.

In the United States, Prevymis was approved for high-risk kidney transplant patients in June 2023 to help prevent CMV disease. The drug was approved for extended dosing to 200 HSCT recipients at risk of late CMV infection and disease in the United States in August. In the first half of 2023, Prevymis generated sales of $273 million, up 39% year over year.

Prevymis is part of Merck’s Hospital Acute Care product portfolio, which also includes products like Bridion injection, a medication for the reversal of two types of neuromuscular blocking agents used during surgery, Dificid for C. difficile-associated diarrhea and Zerbaxa a combination antibacterial and beta-lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of certain bacterial infections, among others.

