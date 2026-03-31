Merck (MRK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed the most recent trading day at $120.29, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.91% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.83%.

The pharmaceutical company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.73% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 9.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Merck in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Merck to post earnings of -$0.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 125.68%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.01 billion, indicating a 3.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

MRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $66.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -39.09% and +2.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.19% increase. Currently, Merck is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Merck is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.67, which means Merck is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MRK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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