Merck (MRK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Merck (MRK) closed at $79.30, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 3.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Merck as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Merck to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.73 billion, up 21.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.23 per share and revenue of $57.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.1% and +13.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Merck is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Merck has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.69.

Investors should also note that MRK has a PEG ratio of 1.27 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

