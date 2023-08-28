Merck (MRK), Eisai to End Keytruda-Lenvima Combo Cancer Study

Merck MRK and partner Eisai announced that they are closing a study evaluating a combination of Merck’s blockbuster PD-1 inhibitor, Keytruda and Eisai’s TKI inhibitor, Lenvima for first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)

Over an 11-month period, an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) conducted two planned interim analyses of the phase III LEAP-010 study whose primary endpoints were overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR). Though a statistically significant improvement in two primary endpoints, PFS and ORR was observed in the Keytruda plus Lenvima arm in the first analysis, in the second analysis, the Keytruda/Lenvima combination failed to demonstrate an improvement in OS compared with Keytruda plus placebo. Meanwhile, the chances of reaching the protocol-specified threshold for statistical significance for OS was low. With the study failing to show an overall survival benefit for patients., Merck and Eisai have decided to close the study.

In HNSCC, another study called LEAP-009 is ongoing, which is evaluating Keytruda plus Lenvima versus chemotherapy for treating recurrent or metastatic HNSCC who progressed after platinum therapy and immunotherapy.

Merck's stock has declined 0.7% so far this year against an increase of 7.6% for the industry.



At present, Keytruda plus Lenvima is approved in the United States, the EU, Japan and other countries for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma. Lenvima is being studied in combination with Keytruda for several different tumor types.

We remind investors that in April, Merck and Eisai discontinued another phase III study called LEAP-003 evaluating a combination of Keytruda and Lenvima for the first-line treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Per DMC’s recommendation, Keytruda plus Lenvima did not demonstrate an improvement in OS, one of the study’s dual primary endpoints, versus Keytruda alone.

Back then, Merck and Eisai also announced that the phase III LEAP-017 study, evaluating Keytruda plus Lenvima for the treatment of patients with unresectable and metastatic colorectal cancer, did not meet its primary endpoint of OS.

In another press release, Merck announced that a comprehensive phase III program called CORALreef has been initiated on MK-0616, its oral PCSK9 inhibitor being developed for treating hypercholesterolemia. Enrollment has begun in two registrational phase III studies (CORALreef Lipids and CORALreef HeFH) evaluating reduction in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad” cholesterol.

It plans to begin another phase III cardiovascular outcomes study, CORALreef Outcomes, by the end of 2023. The CORALreef program is expected to enroll approximately 17,000 participants across three global studies. We remind investors that MK-0616 has shown statistically significant LDL cholesterol-lowering activity in a phase II study across a broad spectrum of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. It has the potential to be developed as a once-daily oral pill, which targets PCSK9 for LDL cholesterol lowering. At present there are no oral PCSK9 inhibitors available in the market.

