Merck (MRK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed the most recent trading day at $79.14, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 3.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 11.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Merck will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 6.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.62 billion, up 0.84% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.58% higher within the past month. Merck is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Merck has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.37 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.68.

Investors should also note that MRK has a PEG ratio of 1.42 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

