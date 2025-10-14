Merck (MRK) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Merck (MRK) was down 1.04% at $84.81. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.76%.

The pharmaceutical company's shares have seen an increase of 5.78% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of Merck will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 30, 2025. On that day, Merck is projected to report earnings of $2.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.1 billion, up 2.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.94 per share and a revenue of $64.83 billion, demonstrating changes of +16.86% and +1.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Merck. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Merck is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Merck is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.3.

We can additionally observe that MRK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.