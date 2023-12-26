Merck (MRK) & Daiichi Sankyo's Lung Cancer ADC Gets Priority Tag

Merck MRK and its partner Daiichi Sankyo announced that the FDA has granted priority review to the biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) to treat certain lung cancer in adult patients.

The BLA seeks approval for patritumab deruxtecan to treat adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic (la/m) EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) previously treated with two or more systemic therapies. A filing designated as a priority review reduces the review period by four months. A final decision is expected on Jun 26, 2024.

If approved, patritumab deruxtecan could become the first HER3 directed medicine approved in the United States.

The BLA is supported by positive results from the HERTHENA-Lung01 pivotal phase II study. The study met its primary endpoint of a clinically meaningful objective response rate (29.8%) in patients treated with HER3-DXd. A clinically meaningful median duration of response (6.4 months), a secondary endpoint, was also observed. Treatment with the drug also demonstrated a favorable safety profile consistent with that observed in previous phase I studies in NSCLC.

Per the press release, the BLA is being reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program, the FDA’s new initiative focused on bringing safe and effective cancer treatments to patients as early as possible. The unique nature of the RTOR program allows the FDA to review the components of an application before submission of the complete application.

In October, MRK and Daiichi Sankyo entered into an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize three investigational cancer therapies for a total potential consideration of up to $22 billion. One of these candidates is patritumab deruxtecan, which is a specifically engineered potential first-in-class HER3 directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC). The candidate already enjoys the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation in the United States for the treatment of patients with la/m EGFR-mutated NSCLC.

The deal also involves Daiichi’s other DXd ADC candidates — ifinatamab deruxtecan and raludotatug deruxtecan. All these candidates are being evaluated in different stages of clinical development across multiple solid tumor indications, both as monotherapy and/or in combination with other treatments.

Currently, Merck markets Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as the standard of care in the frontline treatment of metastatic NSCLC. Notably, Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy, is MRK’s blockbuster oncology drug and is approved for several types of cancer, accounting alone for around 45% of the company’s pharmaceutical sales.

Keytruda is presently approved to treat eight indications in earlier-stage cancers in the United States. Keytruda is continuously growing and expanding into new indications and markets globally, bolstering Merck’s position in the oncology market.

