Merck (MRK) Begins Phase II/II Ovarian Cancer Study on ADC Drug (Revised)

Merck MRK announced that a phase II/III study has been initiated on its CDH6-directed DXd antibody-drug conjugate, raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd), in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The first patient has been dosed in the phase II/III study called REJOICE-Ovarian01. Merck is developing R-DXd in partnership with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo.

The initiation of the REJOICE-Ovarian01 study is based on data from the ongoing phase I study in which R-DXd showed promising activity in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The REJOICE-Ovarian01 study will evaluate the efficacy of R-DXd versus investigator’s choice of chemotherapy.

Merck acquired global co-development and co-commercialization rights to raludotatug deruxtecan and two other antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs, patritumab deruxtecan/MK-1022 and ifinatamab deruxtecan/MK-2400 from Daiichi Sankyo in October last year. However, Daiichi Sankyo has retained exclusive rights for the development of the candidates in Japan.

Patritumab deruxtecan, a HER3-directed ADC, is under priority review in the United States for previously treated locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC. The FDA’s decision is expected on Jun 26, 2024. Ifinatamab deruxtecan is in phase II for small-cell lung cancer.

For the deal, Merck made an upfront payment of $4 billion to Daiichi while being entitled to make $1.5 billion in continued payments over 24 months from October 2023. The deal also includes potential sales-based milestone payments of up to $16.5 billion.

ADCs are being considered a disruptive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry as these will enable better treatment of cancer by harnessing the targeting power of antibodies to deliver cytotoxic molecule drugs to tumors.

Daiichi Sankyo has six ADCs in clinical development across multiple types of cancer. It markets Enhertu, a HER2-directed ADC for HER2-mutated breast, lung and gastric cancers, in partnership with AstraZeneca AZN. Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca have also developed datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), a TROP2-directed ADC. Dato-DXd is under FDA review for advanced nonsquamous NSCLC as well as previously treated metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. The sixth ADC candidate is DS-3939, a TA-MUC1-directed ADC, which Daiichi Sankyo is developing on its own.

