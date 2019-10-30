US Markets

Merck loses bid to revive $2.54 billion patent verdict against Gilead

Jan Wolfe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday dealt a major blow to Merck & Co Inc as it upheld a ruling that threw out a $2.54 billion jury verdict the drugmaker had won against Gilead Sciences Inc.

Oct 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday dealt a major blow to Merck & Co Inc MRK.N as it upheld a ruling that threw out a $2.54 billion jury verdict the drugmaker had won against Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a Delaware judge's determination that the Merck patent at issue in the case, which relates to hepatitis C treatment, should not have been granted.

