Merck loses bid to hold Bayer responsible for talc foot powder claims

By Brendan Pierson

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bayer AG BAYGn.DE is not responsible for liability stemming from certain lawsuits over talc-based foot powder products that it acquired from Merck & Co MRK.N as part of a $14.2 billion deal in 2014, Delaware's highest court ruled Thursday.

In a unanimous ruling signed by Justice Karen Valihura, the Delaware Supreme Court said it agreed with a lower court that Bayer was not on the hook for lawsuits over sales of the products before the deal, in which Bayer acquired Merck's consumer care business including Dr. Scholl's foot powder, closed.

The lawsuits claim that asbestos contained in talc-based products such as Dr. Scholl's caused cancer. A lawyer for Bayer said at a hearing in the lower court last December that there were more than 80 such lawsuits pending, according to a transcript of the hearing.

Bayer said in a statement that it was pleased with the decision. Merck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook of the Delaware Chancery Court ruled in April that the 2014 purchase agreement "clearly and unambiguously" left Merck liable for claims related to products sold before the transaction closed.

New Jersey-based Merck had claimed that its liability ended on Oct. 1, 2021, seven years after the transaction closed, and sued Bayer after the German company refused to assume liability. However, Cook said the 2021 date referred to separate indemnification obligations, and not to the talc lawsuits.

Bayer is separately fighting to fend off lawsuits over the weedkiller Roundup, which it acquired as part of its $63 billion purchase of agrochemical giant Monsanto in 2018. The company has said that decades of studies have shown Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe for human use.

In 2020, it settled most of the then-pending Roundup cases for up to $10.9 billion, but still faces more than 40,000. It recently lost three trials with verdicts totaling more than $500 million, following nine consecutive wins.

The case is Merck & Co Inc v. Bayer AG, Supreme Court of the State of Delaware, No. 150, 2023.

For Merck: Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken and others

For Bayer: Dustin Guzior, Jeffrey Wall, Judd Littleton and Matt Hurd of Sullivan & Cromwell

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

