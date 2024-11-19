Merck ‘linked’ to takeover bid for Incyte, Sky News says

Mark Kleinman, Sky News’ City editor, posted on X, the service formerly known as Twitter: “Revealed: Merck (MRK), the US-listed pharma group, is the latest industry giant to be linked to a takeover bid for Incyte (INCY), with which it collaborates on several drug development projects. Merck has a market cap of $244bn, while Incyte is valued at nearly $15bn. Both refused to comment.”

