Merck ‘linked’ to takeover bid for Incyte, Sky News says

November 19, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

Mark Kleinman, Sky News’ City editor, posted on X, the service formerly known as Twitter: “Revealed: Merck (MRK), the US-listed pharma group, is the latest industry giant to be linked to a takeover bid for Incyte (INCY), with which it collaborates on several drug development projects. Merck has a market cap of $244bn, while Incyte is valued at nearly $15bn. Both refused to comment.”

