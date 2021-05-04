Merck Lifts FY21 Outlook

Markets

(RTTNews) - German drug giant Merck KGaA on Tuesday lifted forecast for full-year 2021, reflecting high demand anticipated throughout the year and good first-quarter results.

For the full year, the company now expects net sales between 18.5 billion euros and 19.5 billion euros. Earlier, Merck had said that it expects to deliver strong organic net sales growth, helped mainly by Healthcare and Life Science business sectors.

Full-year EBITDA is expected to reach between 5.4 billion and 5.8 billion euros, while the company had earlier anticipated organic EBITDA growth in a high single-digit to low teens percentage range, excluding the release of the provision in 2020.

In fiscal 2021, earnings per share is expected between 7.50 euros and 8.20 euros.

