Merck KgaA's Cosmetics, Care Solutions Portfolio Gets International Halal Certifications

(RTTNews) - German drug giant Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) announced Thursday that the entire cosmetics portfolio as well as the Candurin portfolio for food and pharmaceuticals have been certified according to several international recognized halal standards.

Merck's portfolio of halal certified products now also includes special effect pigments, cosmetic ingredients, functional fillers, and food colorants. The company noted that 284 products comply with several recognized halal standards. The company's around 800 halal certified products are already offered by the Life Science business sector.

Halal products are sourced and manufactured with ingredients that are "permissible" under Islamic law. Strict guidelines for raw material purchasing, manufacturing, filling, warehousing, and transport are followed Along the entire value chain to ensure product purity in compliance with religious prescriptions.

The production facilities of Merck's manufacturing sites in Darmstadt, Gernsheim, Mollet, Onahama and Savannah had to ensure that they are producing in accordance with the individual halal standards.

Dorothea Wenzel, Head of Surface Solutions at the Electronics business sector of Merck, said, "There is an increasing demand for halal products across the globe, more prominently in Muslim dominated countries. Our portfolio now offers a wide range of halal certified cosmetics products and solutions."

The global market of halal-compliant cosmetic is expected to significantly grow in the upcoming years.

