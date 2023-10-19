News & Insights

Merck KGaA To Return To Growth In FY24, Sees Continued Growth Beyond FY25

October 19, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - German science and technology major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) Thursday said it expects to return to growth during fiscal 2024, and continued growth also beyond 2025.

In its statement at today's Capital Markets Day, the company also confirmed its medium-term growth targets for its three business sectors. The company expects compound annual growth rates for organic sales development of 7 percent to 10 percent in Life Science, mid-single digit percentage range in Healthcare and 3 percent to 6 percent in Electronics.

Merck said it expects to see on average stable sales in fiscal 2023, despite a difficult market environment in Life Science and Electronics. The company still assumes an organic sales development of negative 2 percent to positive 2 percent. This will result in net sales of 20.5 billion euros to 21.9 billion euros in total.

In the first half of 2023, the strong growth of Healthcare largely offset the organic sales declines in Life Science and Electronics.

Further, in fiscal 2024, Merck expects to return to organic sales growth for the Group, benefited by several factors. In the Life Science business sector, the decline in Covid-19-related sales will be lower than in fiscal 2023.

Belen Garijo, Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck, said, "Merck's business model has been put to the test over and over again in previous years and proven itself resilient. Even in challenging circumstances, we see ourselves optimally positioned to continue to generate attractive growth rates in the future.... We are confident that we will be able to resume our growth course in fiscal 2024."

