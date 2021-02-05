US Markets
Merck KGaA to boost lipid supply to vaccine maker BioNTech

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Germany's Merck KGaA said on Friday it would boost its supply of lipids, a key ingredient in messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines, to biotech firm BioNTech. Lipids are used to encapsulate and protect messenger RNA molecules to help them reach the designated cells in the human body.

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA MRCG.DE said on Friday it would boost its supply of lipids, a key ingredient in messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines, to biotech firm BioNTech BNTX.O.

"Merck, in close collaboration with BioNTech, will significantly accelerate the supply of urgently needed lipids and increase the amount of lipid delivery towards the end of 2021," Merck said in a statement.

Lipids, mainly in the form of lipid nanoparticles, are used to encapsulate and protect messenger RNA molecules to help them reach the designated cells in the human body.

