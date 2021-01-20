US Markets
Merck KGaA stops lung cancer trial testing drug hopeful bintrafusp alfa

Germany's Merck KGaA said the most important clinical trial testing its cancer drug hopeful bintrafusp alfa, which it is co-developing with GlaxoSmithKline, would be stopped because the treatment does not appear to work.

In a statement on Wednesday, the drugmaker said the trial dubbed INTR@PID Lung 037, testing the novel drug against Merck & Co's Keytruda in newly diagnosed cases of a certain type of lung cancer, would be discontinued because independent supervisors concluded the drug was unlikely to show the desired efficacy.

