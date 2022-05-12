Merck KGaA sees FY adj profit gains of up to 9% on lab demand

Add detail

May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA MRCG.DE expects earnings growth of up to 9% this year as its laboratory gear business benefits from drugmakers' efforts to explore new biotechnologies, even as demand related to COVID-19 has levelled off.

In a statement on Thursday, the diversified group predicted growth of 5% to 9%, excluding the effect of currency swings and any acquisitions, for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), with the Life Science division as a key growth driver.

First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 7.8% to 1.63 billion euros ($1.71 billion), in line with analyst expectations.

($1 = 0.9508 euros)

