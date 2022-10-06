Merck KGaA says larger-scale acquisitions an option from 2023

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare and chemicals group Merck KGaA MRCG.DE said it would begin to look into larger takeover deals next year.

"As of 2023, the Group will once again consider potential larger-scale acquisitions as an option," the company said in a statement ahead of an investor day on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

