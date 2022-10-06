Merck KGaA says larger-scale acquisitions an option from 2023

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German diversified healthcare and chemicals group Merck KGaA said it would begin to look into larger takeover deals next year.

FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare and chemicals group Merck KGaA MRCG.DE said it would begin to look into larger takeover deals next year.

"As of 2023, the Group will once again consider potential larger-scale acquisitions as an option," the company said in a statement ahead of an investor day on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters