Merck KGaA Says It Will Discontinue Bintrafusp Alfa Clinical Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Science and technology company Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced Wednesday that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended on Tuesday to discontinue the bintrafusp alfa clinical trial. Based on this recommendation, the Company has made the decision to discontinue the clinical trial, as the study is unlikely to meet the primary efficacy endpoint.

The company is investigating a bifunctional immunotherapy, bintrafusp alfa (anti-PD-L1/TGF-beta trap), as a potential therapy for difficult to treat cancers. Bintrafusp alfa is currently under clinical investigation and not approved for any use anywhere in the world.

The IDMC reached the decision after reviewing the totality of data from the ongoing clinical trial INTR@PID Lung 037 in the first-line treatment of patients with stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that have high expression of PD-L1.

