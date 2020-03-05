Merck KGaA Q4 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Ups Dividend; Sees Organic Growth In FY20

(RTTNews) - German science and technology company Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income plunged 87 percent to 318 million euros from last year's 2.45 billion euros. Earnings per share fell to 0.73 euro from 5.63 euros a year ago.

Earnings per share pre amounted to 1.54 euros, compared to 1.22 euros last year.

EBITDA pre grew 27 percent to 1.21 billion euros from last year's 950 million euros.

In the fourth quarter, Group net sales rose 12.7 percent to 4.38 billion euros from last year's 3.89 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 4.3 percent, driven by the Healthcare and Life Science business sectors.

Further, the company said its Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.30 euros per share, an increase of 0.05 euro over the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company projects solid organic sales growth and strong organic growth of EBITDA pre.

