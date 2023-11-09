Merck KGaA Q3 Results Down; Now Sees FY23 Earnings In Lower Half Of Estimate Range

(RTTNews) - German science and technology major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) Thursday reported that its third-quarter profit after tax declined 20 percent to 740 million euros from last year's 926 million euros.

Earnings per share were 1.70 euros, down 19.8 percent from 2.12 euros a year ago. Earnings per share pre were 2.07 euros, compared to 2.68 euros a year ago.

EBITDA pre declined 20.2 percent to 1.45 billion euros from prior year's 1.81 billion euros.

Group net sales fell 11 percent to 5.17 billion euros from 5.81 billion euros in the prior year. Net sales decreased organically by 4.1 percent.

Further, Merck reconfirmed its forecast for fiscal 2023 despite a difficult market environment in the third quarter.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect earnings per share pre between 8.25 euros and 9.35 euros, trending in the lower half of the range.

EBITDA pre is still expected to decline 3 percent to 9 percent organically, totaling 5.8 billion euros to 6.4 billion euros, trending in the lower half of the absolute range.

The company continues to expect organic Group net sales to be down 2 percent to up 2 percent, totaling 20.5 billion euros to 21.9 billion euros, trending slightly below the mid-point of the absolute range.

Excluding the Covid-19 business, Group sales are still expected to grow organically by 1 percent to 5 percent.

Belén Garijo, Chair of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck, said, "We remain disciplined and on track to achieve not only our fiscal 2023 but also our medium-term targets. In 2024, we expect to return to organic sales growth."

