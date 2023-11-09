News & Insights

Merck KGaA Q3 earnings down 20% on weak biotech, electronics demand

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

November 09, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's diversified group Merck KGaA MRCG.DE reported a 20% decline in quarterly operating profit on weak demand for specialty materials that are used to make biotech drugs and semiconductors.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, fell to 1.45 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in the third quarter, slightly ahead of an average analyst estimate of 1.39 billion posted on the company's website.

Last month, Merck raised the prospect of returning to revenue growth , recovering from a slump in demand for its specialty materials to produce biotech drugs and semiconductors.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Miranda Murray)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.