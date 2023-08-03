Merck KGaA Q2 Results Down, Cuts FY23 View; Backs FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German science and technology major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) reported Thursday weak profit and net sales in its second quarter, and also trimmed forecast for fiscal 2023. Further ahead, the company reaffirmed its mid-term financial target of 25 billion euros in net sales by 2025.

The second-quarter profit after tax declined 19 percent to 706 million euros from last year's 870 million euros.

Earnings per share were 1.62 euros, down 18.6 percent from 1.99 euros last year. Earnings per share pre was 2.20 euros, compared to 2.64 euros a year ago.

Despite the strong earnings growth of Healthcare, Group EBITDA pre declined 12.8 percent on a reported basis and 7 percent organically to 1.55 billion euros.

The EBITDA pre margin was 29.3 percent.

Net sales fell 4.8 percent to 5.30 billion euros from last year's 5.57 billion euros. Net sales decreased organically by 1.1 percent. The strong growth of the Healthcare business sector was largely offset by the decline in Life Science and Electronics.

Looking ahead, the company updated its fiscal 2023 forecast

The company now expects an organic development of Group net sales of between down 2 percent and up 2 percent, totaling 20.5 billion euros to 21.9 billion euros, while previous estimate was a growth of 1 percent to 4 percent.

Excluding the Covid-19 business, Group sales are expected to grow organically by 1 percent to 5 percent, while previous estimate was a growth of 4 percent to 7 percent.

EBITDA pre is now expected to decline organically by 3 percent to 9 percent, totaling 5.8 billion euros to 6.4 billion euros, while previously the company projected between a decline of 5 percent and flat.

For fiscal 2023, the forecast for earnings per share pre is between 8.25 euros and 9.35 euros.

