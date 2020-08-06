Merck KGaA Q2 Group Sales Up 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) reported a 3.7% growth in second-quarter sales, and said it now expects fiscal 2020 earnings of €5.60 - €6.25 per share pre, and group sales between €16.9 billion and €17.7 billion.

In addition, Merck has raised the lower end of the range for expected EBITDA pre and now forecasts a value between €4.45 billion and €4.85 billion.

The company's second-quarter net income fell by 38.5% to €290 million, and earnings per share pre declined 15.6% to €1.30.

"Despite considerable pandemic-related obstacles in some businesses, overall we did well in the second quarter. In recent months, we again proved the strengths of our diversified business model with three strong, innovation-driven business sectors," explained Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck.

