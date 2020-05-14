Merck KGaA Q1 Net Income Rises; Group Sales Up 7.6% Organically

(RTTNews) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) reported that its first quarter net income to shareholders rose by more than 100% year-on-year to 456 million euros from 189 million euros. Earnings per share was 1.05 euros compared to 0.43 euros. The operating result EBIT advanced by 89.0% to 716 million euros. EBITDA pre increased by 27.2% to 1.2 billion euros. Earnings per share pre was 1.50 euros, an increase of 32.7%.

First quarter Group net sales increased by 16.7% to 4.4 billion euros. Organically, Group sales grew by 7.6%, driven by the Healthcare and Life Science business sectors.

The company said the Covid-19 crisis only had a moderate impact in the first quarter of 2020. However, the company expects the effects to amplify in the coming months. For fiscal 2020, the company projects: net sales of approximately 16.8 billion euros to 17.8 billion euros with slight to moderate organic growth; and EBITDA pre of approximately 4.35 billion euros to 4.85 billion euros with stable organic development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.