Merck KGaA preparing sale of pigment business - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - German diversified group Merck KGaA MRCG.DE is preparing to put its pigments business up for sale to fund investments at its drugs and electronic chemicals divisions, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

The business, a maker of pigments for a pearlescent or metallic shine in coatings, plastics and cosmetics, could be valued at close to 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in a transaction, the newspaper citied people familiar with the matter as saying.

It is part of Merck's Electronics division, which mainly makes semiconductor chemicals and liquid crystals for TV screens.

Financial publication Mergermarket on Feb. 10 reported Merck was in early stages of deliberations about strategic options for the business, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Merck did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Handelsblatt said the company declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9240 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Paul Carrel)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

