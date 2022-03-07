Merck KGaA preparing sale of pigment business - Handelsblatt

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German diversified group Merck KGaA is preparing to put its pigments business up for sale to fund investments at its drugs and electronic chemicals divisions, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - German diversified group Merck KGaA MRCG.DE is preparing to put its pigments business up for sale to fund investments at its drugs and electronic chemicals divisions, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

The business, a maker of pigments for a pearlescent or metallic shine in coatings, plastics and cosmetics, could be valued at close to 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in a transaction, the newspaper citied people familiar with the matter as saying.

It is part of Merck's Electronics division, which mainly makes semiconductor chemicals and liquid crystals for TV screens.

Financial publication Mergermarket on Feb. 10 reported Merck was in early stages of deliberations about strategic options for the business, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Merck did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Handelsblatt said the company declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9240 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Paul Carrel)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More