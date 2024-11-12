Merck KGaA: Phase III Trial Of Pimicotinib In Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK), a German science and technology major, announced that the Phase III MANEUVER trial of pimicotinib, an investigational medicine being developed by Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd., met its primary endpoint, demonstrating significant improvement in objective response rate in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). The objective response rate for pimicotinib at week 25 was 54.0% compared with 3.2% for placebo.

The study also showed that treatment with pimicotinib provided statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in secondary endpoints associated with important patient outcomes in TGCT, including stiffness by Numeric Rating Scale and pain by Brief Pain Inventory.

In MANEUVER, pimicotinib was well-tolerated, and the safety profile was consistent with previously reported data, with no evidence of cholestatic hepatotoxicity.

