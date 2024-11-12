News & Insights

Markets

Merck KGaA: Phase III Trial Of Pimicotinib In Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor Meets Primary Endpoint

November 12, 2024 — 03:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK), a German science and technology major, announced that the Phase III MANEUVER trial of pimicotinib, an investigational medicine being developed by Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd., met its primary endpoint, demonstrating significant improvement in objective response rate in patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). The objective response rate for pimicotinib at week 25 was 54.0% compared with 3.2% for placebo.

The study also showed that treatment with pimicotinib provided statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in secondary endpoints associated with important patient outcomes in TGCT, including stiffness by Numeric Rating Scale and pain by Brief Pain Inventory.

In MANEUVER, pimicotinib was well-tolerated, and the safety profile was consistent with previously reported data, with no evidence of cholestatic hepatotoxicity.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.