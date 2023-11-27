Merck KGAA (MKGAF) Price Target Increased by 5.20% to 211.54

The average one-year price target for Merck KGAA (OTC:MKGAF) has been revised to 211.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.20% from the prior estimate of 201.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 184.61 to a high of 248.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.22% from the latest reported closing price of 178.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck KGAA. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKGAF is 0.40%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 21,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,728K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKGAF by 5.90% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 1,495K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKGAF by 8.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,024K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKGAF by 12.26% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 998K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKGAF by 1.30% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 933K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares, representing a decrease of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKGAF by 14.92% over the last quarter.

