Merck KGaA lifts full-year earnings guidance

Healthcare and chemicals group Merck KGaA lifted its guidance range for full year earnings, citing strong sales of new drugs, biotech supplies and equipment as well as semiconductor materials during the third quarter.

Core earnings before special items in 2020 will likely be between 5.05 billion euro ($5.94 billion) and 5.25 billion euros, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Merck previously predicted a range of 4.45 billion to 4.85 billion euros, up from 4.39 billion a year earlier.

