Merck KGaA In Late-Stage Acquisition Talks With SpringWorks Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Responding to press reports, Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) confirmed late-stage discussions with SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) on a potential acquisition.

Merck KGaA noted that the companies are in discussion on the basis of a price of around US$47 per share. No final decision has been taken and no legally binding agreement has been entered into.

SWTX closed Thursday's regular trading at $44.93 up $3.72 or 9.03%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock dipped by $0.08 or 0.18%.

