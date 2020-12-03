Merck KGaA inks research deal with Artios for cancer drugs

Caroline Copley Reuters
Published
Germany's Merck KGaA said on Thursday it has signed a three-year strategic research deal with Artios Pharma Limited to discover and develop up to eight potential targeted treatments for cancer.

Under the agreement, Artios will receive $30 million in up-front and near-term payments, plus double-digit option fees and up $860 million total milestones per target.

Merck said in a statement it will have the right to opt into exclusive development and commercialization of compounds on up to eight targets.

