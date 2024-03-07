Merck KGaA forecasts return to organic earnings growth in 2024

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA MRCG.DE predicted a return to modest operating earnings growth, when adjusted for currency headwinds, citing a gradual recovery in demand for specialty materials that are used to make biotech drugs and semiconductors.

In a statement on Thursday, the German group said that 2024 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, would likely see slight to moderate currency-adjusted growth.

Foreign exchange effects are expected to drag earnings lower by between 1% and 4%, it added.

It also reported 14.2% lower 2023 adjusted EBITDA at 5.9 billion euros ($6.43 billion), which translates into a currency-adjusted decline of 9%, in line with the average analyst estimate posted on the company's website.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.