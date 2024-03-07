News & Insights

US Markets

Merck KGaA forecasts return to organic earnings growth in 2024

March 07, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA MRCG.DE predicted a return to modest operating earnings growth, when adjusted for currency headwinds, citing a gradual recovery in demand for specialty materials that are used to make biotech drugs and semiconductors.

In a statement on Thursday, the German group said that 2024 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, would likely see slight to moderate currency-adjusted growth.

Foreign exchange effects are expected to drag earnings lower by between 1% and 4%, it added.

It also reported 14.2% lower 2023 adjusted EBITDA at 5.9 billion euros ($6.43 billion), which translates into a currency-adjusted decline of 9%, in line with the average analyst estimate posted on the company's website.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.