Merck KGaA - Depositary Receipt (MKKGY) Price Target Increased by 16.64% to 57.45

The average one-year price target for Merck KGaA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MKKGY) has been revised to $57.45 / share. This is an increase of 16.64% from the prior estimate of $49.25 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.89 to a high of $105.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.48% from the latest reported closing price of $37.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck KGaA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKKGY is 0.22%, an increase of 17.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.37% to 129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Henry James International Management holds 70K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 69.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKKGY by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKKGY by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing a decrease of 21.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKKGY by 3.25% over the last quarter.

