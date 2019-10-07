US Markets

Merck KGaA completes acquisition of Versum Materials

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Germany's Merck KGaA said on Monday it had completed its acquisition of Versum Materials , adding that it expected Versum to contribute around 270 million euros ($296.76 million) to group revenues by the end of the year.

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA MRCG.DEsaid on Monday it had completed its acquisition of Versum Materials VSM.N , adding that it expected Versum to contribute around 270 million euros ($296.76 million) to group revenues by the end of the year.

In April, Merck sealed a $6.5 billion takeover deal with Versum after overturning a deal it had agreed with rival bidder Entegris ENTG.O.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular