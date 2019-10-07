Merck KGaA completes acquisition of Versum Materials

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA MRCG.DEsaid on Monday it had completed its acquisition of Versum Materials VSM.N , adding that it expected Versum to contribute around 270 million euros ($296.76 million) to group revenues by the end of the year.

In April, Merck sealed a $6.5 billion takeover deal with Versum after overturning a deal it had agreed with rival bidder Entegris ENTG.O.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)

