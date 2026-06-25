Markets

Merck KGaA To Buy Bio-Techne For Around $11.3 Bln; TECH Up Over 23% In Pre-Market

June 25, 2026 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merck KGaA (MKKGY, MRCG.DE, MRK.DE), a German science and technology major, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to buy Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) for $73 per share in cash, or around $11.3 billion.

The acquisition price represents a 36% premium to Bio-Techne's one-month volume-weighted average trading price. The acquirer will fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and new debt.

Bio-Techne is a provider of life science tools, analytical technologies, and consumables.

TECH was up by 23.79% at $72.88 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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