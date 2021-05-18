Merck KgaA Announces Changes In Operating Model For Healthcare Business Sector

(RTTNews) - German drug giant Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) announced changes in its operating model for the Healthcare business sector.

The company noted that Chris Round will assume the role of President of EMD Serono, leading the US and Canada Healthcare business. Round has been with the organization since 2017, previously serving as Head of International and Core Franchises, and Head of EMEA. Round has 25 years of global pharmaceutical experience, including 20 years at Merck & Co., Inc. He will be based in Rockland, Massachusetts, USA.

Andrew Paterson will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer for Healthcare. Paterson will lead the Speciality Franchises of Merck KGaA, including Oncology, Neurology & Immunology and Fertility.

In addition, Paterson will lead Global Market Access & Pricing and Global Strategic Insights. Paterson has nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He previously led both North America and the Global Innovative Medicine Franchises. Paterson will also be based in Rockland.

The executive role, Head of China & International, will lead China and Japan as well as the regions Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Russia, and the franchise of Cardiovascular Metabolism & Endocrinology. Recruitment for the position is ongoing.

