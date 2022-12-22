Markets
Merck, Kelun-Biotech Collaborate To Develop Seven Preclinical ADC For Treatment Of Cancer

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc.(MRK) and Kelun-Biotech have entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement to develop seven investigational preclinical antibody-drug conjugates or ADC for the treatment of cancer, Merck said in a statement.

Merck also intends to make an equity investment in Kelun-Biotech.

As per the agreement, Kelun-Biotech has granted Merck exclusive global licenses to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize multiple investigational preclinical ADC therapies and exclusive options to obtain additional licenses to ADC candidates.

Kelun-Biotech retains the right to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize certain licensed and option ADCs for mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Kelun-Biotech will receive an upfront payment of $175 million from Merck. Kelun-Biotech is also eligible to receive future development, regulatory and sales milestone payments totaling up to $9.3 billion, if Kelun-Biotech does not retain mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau rights for the option ADCs and all candidates achieve regulatory approval, plus tiered royalties on net sales for any commercialized ADC product.

