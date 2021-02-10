Merck in talks to possibly produce COVID-19 shots - WSJ

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N is in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines that have been already authorized, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

"We believe we have an important responsibility to contribute to the pandemic response and remain at the ready to do so," according to the report citing a company spokesman.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.