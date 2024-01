(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) is in talks to buy Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. for $700 million, Bloomberg reported.

Merck proposes to buy the cancer drug maker for $23 per share, a premium of 118% to Harpoon's Friday closing price of $10.55, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

