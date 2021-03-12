Merck in talks for jumbo debt for spin-off

By Claire Ruckin

Mar 12 - Drugs and lab supplies company Merck is in talks with banks to raise a jumbo US$10.5bn debt financing to back the spin-off of its women’s health business Organon and is set to tap into the loan and bond markets for US dollar and euro-denominated debt, casting as wide a net as possible to fund the huge debt package.

At US$10.5bn, it is the largest cross-border loan and bond financing since a €10.3bn loan and bond package backing the buyout of ThyssenKrupp Elevator, which was put together before Covid-19 disrupted the markets and then was successfully syndicated in June.

“It is a big number and it will be an all-hands-on-deck kind of thing. It will be interesting to see how it shapes and works during the marketing process,” a senior banker said.

JP Morgan is coordinating the financing and a call was held with lenders earlier this month to talk through the business and structure. Merck is now putting a lender group together over the course of the next couple of weeks. Once an arranging bank group is in place, it will look to sell down the debt to investors and other banks.

The spin-off is set to be financed with around US$8bn of secured debt – split between a term loan A, a term loan B and bonds – and US$1.5bn of unsecured debt. There is also a US$1bn revolving credit facility.

NYSE-listed Merck announced in its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results, published in February, that the Organon spin-off would happen during the latter part of the second quarter of this year.

Double B desire

The financing is expected to carry a Double B rating and will therefore tap into a wide investor base, attracting both banks and institutional investors.

“There is a desire for Double B paper on both sides of the Atlantic. It is a big listed company so the financing won't be super-aggressive. This falls sweetly into the category of very financeable,” a syndicate head said.

The RCF and TLA will target bank liquidity, although with a desire for higher yield many banks are likely to invest in the TLB alongside institutional investors. Loan investors in particular typically see Single B rated deals, so anything higher rated at Double B tends to be highly popular.

“Double B will be very well-received and it is hard to come by these days. So much in loans tends to be Single B so if a Double B comes along it means loan investors should meaningfully go into it – in size,” a second syndicate head said.

Some bankers question the need for the unsecured bonds given there would be capacity in the secured market for the full US$9.5bn. Unsecured debt is typically placed into a capital structure to maintain lower leverage and better ratings at a secured level, however in this case there are questions over whether that is required.

“The unsecured seems unnecessary. Is US$1.5bn the straw that breaks the secured market? I wouldn’t have thought so. Does it do anything significantly material to the leverage or ratings profile? No. There is no risk or step-change when it comes to the secured, so it is not quite clear what purpose the unsecured serves,” the senior banker said.

It is expected the debt will be raised on Organon but the cash will be given back to Merck.

“Merck is splitting off this unit into a separate division and the debt will be raised at Organon and used to give cash back to Merck,” the first syndicate head said.

Additional reporting by Michelle Sierra

(Editing by Chris Mangham)