Merck in advanced talks to buy Acceleron Pharma - WSJ

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co MRK.N is in advanced talks to acquire drugmaker Acceleron Pharma Inc XLRN.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Merck and Acceleron did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Acceleron focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat blood-related disorders. It had a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, as of its last close.

A Bloomberg report last week said Acceleron was in talks to be acquired for more than $11 billion.

