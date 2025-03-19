News & Insights

Markets
MRK

Merck: Health Canada Approves KEYTRUDA, With Carboplatin, Paclitaxel, To Treat Endometrial Carcinoma

March 19, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced that Health Canada approved KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by KEYTRUDA as a single agent, for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma. The approval is based on data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-868 trial, also known as NRG-GY018.

André Galarneau, Executive Director & Vice President, Oncology Business Unit at Merck Canada, said: "This exciting news means an additional option is now available to patients in need. Merck remains focused on supporting research and development that aims to provide meaningful contributions to patient care."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.