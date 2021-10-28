Merck Greenlights Global Access to COVID-19 Oral Drug

The COVID-19 pandemic and the havoc it wreaked on the world brought to the fore the need for a vaccine, as well as different drugs for the treatment of the virus. Companies like Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have been leaders of the pack when it comes to their vaccines, especially the messenger Ribo Nucleic Acid (mRNA) vaccines.

However, these companies have refused to share or license their technology to contract manufacturers, even in the face of increasing political pressure. Sharing or licensing their technology to contract manufacturers is important, as many developing or poor countries around the world are still without vaccines or facing a vaccine shortage. These countries cannot afford to buy the vaccines directly from Pfizer or Moderna.

Meanwhile, other pharma companies, such as Merck (MRK), have also been exploring drugs to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 without the need for hospitalization. Yesterday, the company went against the tide when it comes to licensing its COVID-19 technology.

In a landmark move, Merck announced yesterday that the company has signed a voluntary licensing agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), which is backed by the United Nations. The agreement has Merck providing broad affordable access to molnupiravir in 105 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

The MPP is working towards the development and provision of access to life-saving medicines in developing and low-income countries.

Molnupiravir is an investigational oral COVID-19 antiviral drug that can be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who could be at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and becoming hospitalized.

Currently, the drug is being jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

An important part of the agreement states that “Merck, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Emory University will not receive royalties for sales of molnupiravir under this agreement for as long as COVID-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization.”

Markedly, Charles Gore, MPP’s Executive Director, said that this agreement was MPP’s “first voluntary license for a COVID-19 medical technology.”

Frank Clyburn, EVP and President of Human Health, Merck, commented, "This agreement with MPP is another important element in our multi-faceted strategy to accelerate broad, affordable access to molnupiravir, if approved or authorized, for patients no matter where they live, including in countries where governments face greater challenges to finance healthcare.” (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Earlier this month, the company submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for molnupiravir to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is also working with other regulatory agencies globally.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum expects that the U.S. FDA will approve the drug for patients who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 that could present itself within five days. While there have been reassurances regarding the carcinogenetic (risk of rise in cancer) risk being low, Baum does perceive that as a downside risk to the stock.

According to the analyst, if antivirals from Merck’s competitors like Roche Holding (UK:0QOK) or Pfizer show superior or similar efficacy in their current Phase 3 trials, it could hurt the market expectations for Merck’s molnupiravir.

However, Baum continues to expect “significant upside” in Merck stock, as he believes that the company’s pipeline has been under-appreciated.

The analyst is bullish, with a Buy rating and a price target of $105 (28.7% upside) on the stock.

Turning to the rest of the Street, consensus is that Merck is a Moderate Buy, based on 5 Buys and 4 Holds. The average Merck price target of $93.56 implies 14.7% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Shrilekha Pethe did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

